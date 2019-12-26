Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Dale E. Anderson

Dale E. Anderson Obituary
Dale E. Anderson 1939—2019
Dale E. "The Hawk" Anderson, 80, of Loves Park was called home Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born March 19, 1939, in Machesney Park, the son of Einar and Wealtha (Breit) Anderson. Married Larch M. Odegaard. Employed by the Rockford Police Department for 27 years. Member of the Lombardi Club. Survivors include his wife, Larch; daughter, Lisa (Marty) Whitmore; grandsons, Connor and Riley; sister, June Siler; many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 29, at the Lombardi Club, 209 Olive Street, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
