Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Dale E. Howard Obituary
Dale E. Howard 1939—2020
Dale E. Howard, 80, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1939 in Belvidere to Roy and Marian (Koch) Howard. Dale enjoyed playing tennis and racketball. He also enjoyed his daily trips to Starbucks and took pride in his work as a computer programmer.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Howard; daughters, Lisa (Ron) Witalka and Kerri (David) Dennis; step-children, Shawn (Esther) Oehlke, Vailey (Antionette) Oehlke, Ruth (Glenn) Kostur; grandchildren, Lindsay, Justin, Brandon, Courtney, Logan, Ellie and Phelan; 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and son, Craig Howard.
A celebration of life is pending. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
