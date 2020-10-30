Dale H. Olson 1937—2020
Dale H. Olson, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 83, after too many years with Alzheimer's Disease. Dale was born March 9, 1937 in Walworth, WI to Katherine (Eifer) and Hubert Olson. As a young boy he loved spending summers in Cherry Valley with his grandparents. After Dale and Kristin Noer married on June 6, 1959, they began their life's adventures in Cherry Valley. Sons Brad and Brian completed their family.
Dale truly looked forward to each day he spent working in the quarry as an operating engineer (Local 150) for Gregory-Anderson Co. for 34 years. Heavy equipment was his life. He had a unique skill when it came to restoring antique vehicles and equipment, often done with son Brian. Dale's proudest accomplishment was the restoration of a 1941 International K-8 semi-truck. Over the years he was a member of the Rock-Ford Model A Club and the NW Illinois Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS). He and Kris enjoyed traveling the country, especially to the Northwest, Hawaii and Mexico. Dale had a quick wit, loved family get-togethers and was always ready to lend a helping hand--a genuine, nice guy.
Dale is dearly missed; survived by wife, Kristin; sons, Brad (Kathy) Olson of Stoughton, WI and Brian (Brittany) Olson of Woodstock; grandchildren, Kelsey (William) Rece, Erin Olson, Declan and Gryffin Olson; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Aubrey Rece.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made in Dale's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the Cherry Valley Public Library District, 755 E. State St., Cherry Valley, IL 61016. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com
.