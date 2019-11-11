Home

Dale McDugle


1947 - 2019
Dale McDugle Obituary
Dale McDugle 1947—2019
Dale McDugle, 72, passed Nov 5, in Mesa AZ. Survived by his wife of 51 years Jacquelyn (Forrest), son Jason, brothers Dennis, Gary and Loren McDugle and families. Born to Earl and Hazel (Ripsch) McDugle in Pontiac, IL, he graduated from Northern Illinois University. Private services will be this summer in Pontiac, Illinois.
Leukemia is worse even than golf for challenging mind and body, but Dale managed to hold tight to his dry sense of humor and kindness under pressure. Complete obituary at AWiseChoiceAZ.com. Memorials may be sent to BannerHealthFoundation.org or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
