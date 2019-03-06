|
|
Rev. Dale "Doc" O. Spurlock 1950—2019
On Monday, March 4, 2019, Rev. Dale "Doc" Owen Spurlock, loving husband, father, and papa, passed away at age 68 years young, after a long and courageous battle.
Dale came into this world on June 21st, 1950 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Thomas Owen and Aubrey Neal (Sharp) Spurlock. He graduated from Guilford High School and was drafted to serve his country during the Vietnam War. Dale served honorably as a medical corpsman with the United States Army and married the love of his life, Donna Kay Howery, in summer of 1974. Dale spent the majority of his early career as a skilled tool maker and machinist, until retiring from the profession in the mid-1990's. Dale devoted most of his life to God's work and would spend nearly 40 years spreading the gospel and serving others.
Dale's faith, patriotism, and war-time service inspired him to continue to serve his fellow veterans and communities. He worked tirelessly for decades as a volunteer, chaplain, advocate, advisor, and counselor within the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 0984, and Point Man International Ministries.
While Dale's greatest passion was serving others, his most treasured moments were those spent with family and friends. He loved boating and fishing with his brothers, hosting poolside barbecues at home, and fellowship with friends over a meal, dessert, or coffee.
Dale was preceded in passing by his father, Thomas; mother, Aubrey; beloved sister, Barbara. He is survived and endeared by his wife, Donna; his two children, Tina (Joe) Tierney and Jeff (Anna) Spurlock; his sister, Anita (Virgil) Collins; his brothers, Tom (Karen), Rob (Sarah) and Steve (Brenda) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dale is also survived by his three adored granddaughters, Hollie, Savannah, and Marianna Mae; his precious great-granddaughters, Skylar, Addelyn, Harper, and Hailey; his much-loved great-grandson, Gage; and his darling Yorkie, Winnie.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-8pm and on Saturday from 10-11am in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 North Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111. A funeral service will follow at 11am with a graveside service at 3pm within the Scottish Argyle Cemetery, 8901 Picken Rd., Caledonia, IL. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019