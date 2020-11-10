Dale R. July 1958—2020
Dale Russell July, 62, of Rockford lost his fight to COVID November 4, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital. Born January 22, 1958 in Rockford to Duane and Ruth (Scott) July, graduating from Guilford High School class of 1976. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Dale married the love of his life, Susan (Johnson) on June 6, 1981, and together, they had three wonderful sons. After serving in the Marine Corps, Dale was employed as a Logistics Manager. He was a Wanchanagi District Commissioner, Pack Committee Chair and Scout master of Troop 123. Dale loved traveling with his family, boating and camping. He was a diehard Chicago Sports Fan. Dale is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Sue; his sons, David (Valerie) July and Bryan (Renee) July, both of Rockford; his grandchildren, Dakota, Natori, Elyjah, and Raelynn; great-grandchildren, Jasper and Haisley; brother-in law, Tom (Linda) Johnson of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Bruce) Erickson and Tammy (Greg) Poulisse both of Rockford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Predeceased by his son, Eric July; his parents, Duane and Ruth July; his grandparents; his in-laws, Leo and Gloria Johnson; nephews, Chad Erickson and Timothy Poulisse. Due to the COVID pandemic, a service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. For a full obituary and to send condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the use to be determined later. The July family would like to extend a thank you to the caring staff in the ICU at Swedish American Hospital.