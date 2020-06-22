Dale Sisney
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Sisney 1930—2020
H. Dale Sisney, 89, husband of Shirlee Bromley Sisney of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on June 17th in Sarasota, Florida. Born September 1, 1930, in Ava, Missouri and raised in Exeter, California, he was the son of the late William H. and Georgia (Welton) Sisney.

Dale proudly served in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command during the Korean War. He was founder and CEO of Daley Design, Inc. in Rockford, IL. He retired and moved to Sarasota, Florida where he pursued his passion for painting. His family and friends remember him as a hard-working man and loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend.

He is survived by Shirlee, his loving wife of 71 years (married in Rockford, Illinois on February 5, 1949); son Steven (Marsha) and daughter Gale; daughter-in-law Ginger; grandchildren Jason (Amber), Scott, Amanda (Cody), Benjamin, and Emily; great-granddaughters Mila, Layla and Natalie and sister-in-law Arlene. He is preceded in death by his sister, Vonda Salin (Gus), brother, A. Dirk Sisney and son David.

Private services will be held with the family. Donations in his name may be made to: Arts Center Sarasota at https://www.artsarasota.org/give.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved