Dale Tipton 1938—2019
Dale Tipton passed away peacefully in his Rockford home with family at his side on September 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Dale was born on April 2, 1938 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Lanister and Dorothy Tipton, both of whom preceded him in death. Dale was also preceded in death by his siblings Jack Tipton, Sandra Tipton Roller, and Susan Tipton. Dale was a loving father and grandfather whose greatest joys were the times that he could spend with family and friends. Always upbeat and optimistic, Dale encouraged his children to reach for the stars, all the while also prepared to catch them if they would fall. Dale will be deeply missed by all that knew him, but now is free from pain, and is reunited with his parents and siblings in the kingdom of our Lord. Dale spent a career in sales, traveling nationwide in his younger years, while servicing northern Illinois communities in his later years. Dale's life-long love of travel was spawned from those early years traveling across the country and could always make us smile with a tale from his time on the road. Dale was an excellent dancer and loved shooting pool with family and friends. Dale's loss will be mourned by his children, Troy Tipton (Penny), Steve Tipton, and Christopher Tipton (Lisa), his (4) grandchildren, Emily, William, Nicholas, and Katherine Tipton, along with many, many other dear family members and close friends. A special thank you to the staff at Northern Illinois Hospice in Rockford for their care and support during his final days. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 6:30 p.m. until time of service. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019