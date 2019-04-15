|
Dallas Allen 1953—2019
Dallas Allen of Rockford departed this earthly life April 7, 2019. He was born December 21, 1953 in Birmingham, Alabama the son of Tom and Shirley Allen. Dallas lived most of his life in Rockford coming from Birmingham. He was employed as a over the road truck driver and in the lawn care service. Dallas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He graduated from West High School.
Dallas leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter, Dalia Allen; mother Shirley Allen; Six sisters, Andrea Allen Cynthia (Frank) Outlow, Geraldine , Sarah, and Sharon Allen and Lynn (Norman) Smikle; two brothers, Tom and Darcy Allen; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father Tom.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church 2209 Clifton Avenue. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019