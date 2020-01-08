Home

Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
Dallas Boyle


1928 - 2020
Dallas Boyle Obituary
Dallas Boyle 1928—2020
Dallas O. Boyle, Roscoe Dallas Boyle 91 passed away January 6, 2020. Son of Daniel and Eva (Nally) Boyle. Married Anna May Rose in 1949. She predeased him in February 2010. Dallas was a member of Sheet Metal Union Local 219. Longtime member of the Loves Park Fire Department, serving as Fire Chief for 10 years. Survived by his children: Christine Towell, Roscoe, Nancy Nielcen, Gordon WI, Dan Boyle (Marijo) Byron, Mary Moore, Loves Park, Diane (Mike) Owens, Loves Park, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren 1 great great grandchild and his best little buddy, Bozo. Preceded by his parents, sister, OnaLee, sons-in-law Mike Nielcen and Gary Towell, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation Saturday, January 11 from 10 am to 12 noon at Sundberg Funeral Home 215 N. Sixth Street, Rockford RFD Chaplain, Mark Miller offi¬ciating. Private family entombment at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
