Dan Correnti 1947—2020

Dan Scott Correnti passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 72.

He was born in Rockford, Illinois on September 22, 1947 and has been a resident of Glen Ellyn for nearly 40 years.

He is preceded in death by parents Simon Correnti and Geraldine Correnti (Fysh).

Loving father of Tracy Hortatsos (Andrew) of Glen Ellyn and Tina Badciong (Chris) of Austin, Texas.

Proud grandfather of Alexander Hortatsos, Elaine Hortatsos, Tyler Badciong, Cora Hortatsos and Brooke Badciong.

Dear brother of James Correnti (Carol) of Minocqua, Wisconsin and Rick Correnti (Janice) of Rockton, Illinois.

Fond uncle to several nieces and nephews and cherished cousin to many.

Dan graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville at the top of his Engineering class in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Dan successfully ran his own business, DC Consulting Engineers, Inc., in Elmhurst, Illinois from 1977 until his retirement in 2015.

Dan was highly intellectual and wrote New Physics Framework which was published in 2012. He continued as an accomplished Trade Journal Author until his last days and penned several technical physics articles, one of which was most recently published in June 2020.

The greatest part of Dan's character was his devotion of Love and care to his daughters and family. During family crisis or illness, he was one person who was always there. This strong, moral character he learned from his parents, and was evident when he was a young, single father. He made innumerable sacrifices for his two daughters, and also for his aging and sick parents until their final days. His unfailing, unconditional Love and support is what will be missed the most by his family.

The Visitation will be held at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on Friday, August 28th beginning at 10 a.m. with the Memorial Service at 12 p.m. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Garden West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace.

A mass will be said in Dan's honor at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Rockford, Illinois at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the wishes of the family.



