1/1
Daniel B. Cebas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel B. Cebas 1954—2020
Daniel B. Cebas, 66, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital after a long illness. He was born February 8, 1954 in Germany, the son of Anna Puff. Daniel served in the United States Army from 1975-1979. He was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 35 years. Daniel enjoyed going on cruises in the Caribbean and going on casino trips.
Daniel is survived by his significant other of 13 years, Tammie Bates; sons, Jeffrey Cebas, and Justin (Kayla) Cebas; step-son, Jeremy; 4 grandsons, and 3 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Martete Booth.
No services will be held at this time. To share a condolence, visit www.advantagefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved