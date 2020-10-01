Daniel B. Cebas 1954—2020
Daniel B. Cebas, 66, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at Javon Bea Hospital after a long illness. He was born February 8, 1954 in Germany, the son of Anna Puff. Daniel served in the United States Army from 1975-1979. He was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 35 years. Daniel enjoyed going on cruises in the Caribbean and going on casino trips.
Daniel is survived by his significant other of 13 years, Tammie Bates; sons, Jeffrey Cebas, and Justin (Kayla) Cebas; step-son, Jeremy; 4 grandsons, and 3 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Martete Booth.
No services will be held at this time.