Daniel Bethea 1935—2020
Daniel Wesley Bethea Jr., of Loves Park, IL departed this life May 6, 2020. He was born August 21, 1935 in Dillon, South Carolina the son of Daniel Sr. and Ada Bethea. Daniel lived in the Rockford area since 1974 coming from Jackson, MI. He married Vickie Jones October 4, 1982. He was the owner and operator of Bethea Interion Exterior Decorating. Daniel was also previously employed as a security guard by Pinkerton Security 22 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Daniel was a member of Manning Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Masonry in Jackson, MI. He attended Schools in Dillon, SC.
Daniel leaves to cherish many loving memoires, his wife, Vickie; two daughters, Tereasa Bethea and Latoya ( Ayodeji ) Rhodes; two sons, Hosea Jones and Daniel Bethea III; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Josephine (Leroy) Eason, Ernestine Hamilton and Ruthie (Lindberg Crawford) Kennedy; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special brother in law Michael Jones and special sister in law, Roberta Bethea. He was predeceased by his parents; son David Lee; five sisters; and two brothers.
Walking visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020