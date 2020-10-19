1/1
Daniel C. Naill
Daniel C. Naill 1949—2020
Daniel C. Naill, 70, of Loves Park died on October 16, 2020. Born on November 17, 1949 in Rockford, son of William and Betty (Goldbeck) Naill. Graduate of Harlem High School class of 1968. Dan served his country proudly in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. United in marriage to Diane Ham on March 18, 1972 at the Church by the Side of the Road in Rockton. He loved spending time in his garden, riding his bike around the neighborhood, watching the Chicago Bears and golfing. Dan was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His children were the light of his life, along with his treasured grandchildren and best friend and wife, Diane. Dan also enjoyed spending time at his retirement home in Sun City, AZ with his wife. Member of the Loves Park VFW Post 9759, where he served on the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the American Legion Post #1207, Verdi and Venetian Clubs. He was a volunteer at the Rockford VA Clinic. Survived by his loving wife, Diane; children, Shirene Jimmerson of Mosheim, TN; Timothy (Teresa) Naill of Okinawa, Japan; Jason (Karen) Naill of Rockton; grandchildren; Ashley (Jon), Skylar, Nathan (Klaryssa), Jocelyn, Emmali, and Aaliyah; siblings, Christine Licari, Pamela (Betty Cloyd) Naill, Robert Naill, all of Loves Park; Along with a close circle of extended family and wonderful friends. Preceded in death by parents, brother-in-law, Jim LiCari; and brothers, Maurie, Johnny and Timothy Naill. Walk through visitation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford. Additional walk through visitation on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am. Funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please wear a face cover and practice social distancing at the visitation. Live webcast of the funeral service can be accessed here: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1096398 Private interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the family; to be distributed to Dan's favorite charities and organizations. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
