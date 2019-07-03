Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Rohrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel C. Rohrer


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel C. Rohrer Obituary
Daniel C. Rohrer 1940—2019
Daniel C. Rohrer, 79, of Harvard (formally of Rockford), passed away on June 29, 2019. Loving husband to his dear wife Eileen. Funeral service will be at 11AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home with Pastor Elizabeth Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 9AM until service time Saturday morning in the funeral home. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established at a later time. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now