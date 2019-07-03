|
|
Daniel C. Rohrer 1940—2019
Daniel C. Rohrer, 79, of Harvard (formally of Rockford), passed away on June 29, 2019. Loving husband to his dear wife Eileen. Funeral service will be at 11AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home with Pastor Elizabeth Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 9AM until service time Saturday morning in the funeral home. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established at a later time. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019