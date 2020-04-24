|
Daniel Carlson 1974—2020
Daniel Carlson, 45, of Rockford passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Dan is loved and missed by his wife, Shari Carlson (who sends the message, I LOVE YOU MORE, to Dan); his children, Jennifer (Randy) Boss of Ormond Beach, FL, Coleton and Taylor Carlson of Rockford; grandson, Liam Boss of Ormond Beach, FL; parents, Donald and JoAnne Carlson of Rockford; sister; brother; and several nieces and nephews. Dan was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and mother-in-law.
All are welcome at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 to the Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park to honor Dan during his final laps around the track to his final finish line. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020