Daniel Charles Coffman 1965—2019
Daniel Charles Coffman, 54, of Rockford, died in his home December 1, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born January 27, 1965 in Racine, WI; son of Edwards A. Jr. and Virginia (Salak) Coffman. Attended Harlem High School. Married Caren E. Zernechel on November 11, 2011. He is the former co-owner of B & H. Office Furniture. Dan was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing, baking, and cooking. He had a great sense of humor and loved to antagonize family and friends. Dan had a big heart, loved his family, and would give you the shirt off his back.
Survivors include his wife Caren, step-daughter Jessica Stratton; grandchildren Amelia, Ava, Aria, and Jacob; siblings Terry (Karen) Coffman, Rudy (Debbie) Coffman, Mary (Randy) Engesetter, Todd Coffman, Tadd (Nancy) Stickler, Marie (Bob) Eisenmann, Mark (Angie Springer) Coffman, and Edward (Heather Prather) Coffman; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, first wife Michelle, and stepson Andrew.
A Celebration of Life will be 5-10 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 in the , Post 9759, 2018 Windsor Rd., Loves Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd. Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019