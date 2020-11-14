Daniel Egbert 1940—2020

Daniel Leroy Egbert passed away at home on September 23, 2020 at the age of 79.

He was born to Richard and Ava (Penley) Egbert in Rockford Illinois and was a lifelong resident. After his father's death at a young age, Daniel worked tirelessly to support his mother Ava, brother Richard and his own young family.

Daniel married Susan Paige in 1961, eventually settled down to raise five children. He was a licensed mechanic, working at various auto shops and dealerships in the Rockford area. He eventually became one of the best mechanics in the area. Daniel gained employment as a machinist with CamCar-Textron in Rockford, eventually retired after many long years of service with the company.

As a younger man, Daniel was an avid archer, spending many hours at area archery clubs. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, although in his later years he could be found rescuing and relocating small animals rather than hunting them. Daniel had a huge heart for anyone who came to his door in need, giving freely of himself when asked. He also was a boating enthusiast, earning his boat captain's license. His happiest times were the hours he spent on the lake. He was a long-time member of the LLL Club of Rockford.

He is survived by his five children: Charles (Brandi) Egbert of Wisconsin, Samuel Egbert of Maricopa AZ, Daniel Egbert of Maricopa AZ, Joy Parrish of Half Moon NC, and Billie Davila of Madison WI. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard, mother Ava, and brother Richard.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Graveside Service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Winnebago Cemetery in the Township of Winnebago time 10:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N. 1st St, Rockford, IL.

Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family







