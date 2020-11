Daniel Egbert 1940—2020Daniel Leroy Egbert passed away at home on September 23, 2020 at the age of 79.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Graveside Service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Winnebago Cemetery in the Township of Winnebago time 10:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N. 1st St, Rockford, IL.Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family.