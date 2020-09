Daniel F. Slattery 1958—2020Daniel, F. Slattery, 61 of Rockford, Illinois passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joanna Slattery; his sister Kathy (Dave) McCurdy, two nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Billee (Henard) Slattery. A private family gathering and cremation rites will be accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, to send online condolences please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com