Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Fenelon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Fenelon


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Fenelon Obituary
Daniel Fenelon 1953—2019
Daniel J. "Dano" Fenelon died Saturday December 29th, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born November 8th, 1953 to Joseph and Mary (Ott) Fenelon, now both deceased. He is survived by the love of his life Jennifer Ragsdale. Brothers Kelly and Tracy (Stacy who died as a baby) and sister Mary Beth. His brother Christopher died in 2018. He adored his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dano attended Rock Valley College and the University of Illinois. He had many interests and talents. He spent years exploring different career goals. He finally found his place as an independent contractor. A celebration of his life will be held later. Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family. Please send online condolences to Sundbergfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -