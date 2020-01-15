|
Daniel Fenelon 1953—2019
Daniel J. "Dano" Fenelon died Saturday December 29th, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born November 8th, 1953 to Joseph and Mary (Ott) Fenelon, now both deceased. He is survived by the love of his life Jennifer Ragsdale. Brothers Kelly and Tracy (Stacy who died as a baby) and sister Mary Beth. His brother Christopher died in 2018. He adored his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dano attended Rock Valley College and the University of Illinois. He had many interests and talents. He spent years exploring different career goals. He finally found his place as an independent contractor. A celebration of his life will be held later. Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family. Please send online condolences to Sundbergfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020