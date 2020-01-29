Home

Daniel Hanners Obituary
Daniel Hanners 1948—2020
Daniel Lee Hanners, age 71, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home in Ash Flat, Arkansas. Dan was born February 28, 1948 in Marmaduke, Arkansas. He was the son of the late James and Beulah Hanners. He married the love of his life, Shelia on June 7, 1969. Dan was a retired truck driver and loved building things and just piddling around his property. Dan loved God, was a man of faith and a member of the New Life Church in Ash Flat. He never met a stranger and was a die hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; sons, James (Traci) Hanners, Jerod Hanners (Stefanie Williams) and daughter, Chasity (Anthony) Bailey. He loved his 10 grandchildren, Jazmine, Jacob, Benjamin, Austin, Braeden, Shaelyn, Alayna, Addison, Alana and Carson. He is also survived by his brother, Dallas Hanners and sister, Sudia Shaver. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
A visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at the New Life Church in Ash Flat starting at 1:00pm until service time. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00pm at the church. Interment will follow in Wiles Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wortham Funeral Home and Cremation of Highland, AR. You can sign the book online at www.worthamfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
