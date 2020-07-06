Daniel L. Gustafson 1933—2020
Daniel L. Gustafson, 86, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family and went to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven. Born October 19, 1933, in Rockford, the son of Oscar and Adina (Carlson) Gustafson. Graduate of East High School. Veteran of the U.S. Army in the Korean War where he served as a tank mechanic. After returning from Korea, he married his sweetheart, Chalyce Fradine on October 4, 1958 in Rockford. They were married for over 61 wonderful years. He worked for Rockford Products for almost 40 years before retiring. In retirement he and Chalyce traveled to Europe twice, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France and Spain and went on a Caribbean cruise. Daniel was a member of First Free Church where he served in many ways. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed spending weekends boating with his family and friends. He was a true gentleman and was blessed with a large community of friends and family. Survived by his wife, Chalyce; son, Todd (Bonnie) of Greensboro, GA; daughter, Tracy Crady of Highlands Ranch, Co; grandchildren, Shane and Anika Crady; and sister-in-law, Meredith (Riley) O'Connor. Predeceased by his parents; and sister, Mavis Gustafson. The family would like to thank his special caregiver, Heather, Pastor Chuck Rife and his wife, Ruth, and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Pastor Chuck Rife officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Carpenters Place, 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
