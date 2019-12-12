|
|
Daniel Martin 1967—2019
Tuesday, December 3, Daniel (Dan) Martin, 52, of Denver, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, after a brave battle against pancreatic/liver cancer. Dan was born August 8, 1967 in Rockford, IL, the son of Philip G. and Rebecca A. Martin. Dan will be lovingly remembered by his long-time partner, Lynn, surviving family, mother Becky, brother Scott (Marcy), and sister Laura (Tim) Speer. Dan will also be missed by his adoring nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Philip.
Dan loved everything life offered him. He loved all the people he met, loved the state of Colorado. He loved walking the dogs, mountain biking the trails, and cooking among other things. Dan knew how to slow down and soak up the simple beauty of everything and everyone; or take the steepest downhill with style. His contagious optimism lifted and connected the hearts of countless friends and family.
An "elevation celebration" is planned for May. Donations in memory of Dan can be made to animal rescue charities.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019