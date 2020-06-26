Daniel Michael Lang
Daniel Michael Lang 1951—2020
Daniel Michael Lang, 69, of Machesney Park passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born February 14, 1951, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of James and Mary (Brooks) Lang. Married Jo Ellen Rood on June 1, 1974, in Green Bay, WI. Employed by the Harlem School District from September 1974 until retirement in June 2007. Member of GPS - God's People Serving Church. Volunteered at Helping Hands Food Pantry and Maple School. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ellen; children, Bryson (Angie) Lang, Jordan (Alex) Hill and Cassidy (Drew) Rasmusson; 6 grandchildren; brothers, David (Barb) and Dennis Lang; sister, Kerrie (Eileen Micklitz) Lang; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; close friend, George Baehr; many other loving friends and neighbors.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to GPS, Carpenter's Place, Harlem Roscoe Fire Department or Helping Hands Food Pantry. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
