Daniel R. Winter
1945 - 2020
Daniel R. Winter 1945—2020
Daniel R. Winter, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his home. Born June 29, 1945, in Richland, WA. The son of Roland W. and Mary F. (Hagen) Winter. Graduate of East High School and Northern Illinois University. Daniel married Mary B. Winter on January 18, 1975 in Rockford. She predeceased him on December 29, 1999. He as a Senior Financial Analyst for Sundstrand. Daniel's passion in life was bowling. He has been inducted in the Rockford Bowling Hall of Fame, Illinois Bowling Hall of Fame, and won the ABC tournament in 1999. Survived by his children, Steven H. (Kristi) Henson or Rockford, IL and Susan (Paul) Hare of Maynard, AK; grandchildren, Joshua & Zachary Henson and Elizabeth, Oliver, & Lexi Hare; and siblings, Nick (Barbara) Winter, Nancy (Tom) Edwards, and Janet Winter. Also predeceased by her parents; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Winter. The family would like to thank CJ from Serenity Hospice for her care and a special thanks to Dan's daughter-in-law, Kristi Henson for the loving care of her father-in-law.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
