|
|
Daniel "Dan" Salas, Sr. 1929—2019
Daniel "Dan" Salas, Sr., 89, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family. He was born to parents Timoteo and Jesusa Pereida Salas, on July 21, 1929, in Runge, TX. Dan moved his young family from Texas to Rockford in 1967 in search of better job opportunities. It is here that he began his long career with Chrysler where he worked until his retirement in 1992. Dan married Ofilia Pompa, the love of his life, on December 6, 1950 in O'Donnell, TX. Together they built their family of seven children. Dan was a quiet, funny, and smart man who loved his family. He enjoyed having family gatherings and sitting in his garage surrounded by his loved ones. In his younger years he took pride in maintaining his beautiful yard and garden. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Ofilia; seven children, Albert (Jeanna), Danny, Cindy (Tomas) Gonzalez, Becky (Gilbert) Campos, Leroy (Ray Young), Patricia (Ariel) Muraira, and Christina (Hershey) Ellis; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Salas and sisters, Molly Fonseca and Olivia Garza, all of Texas. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; two brothers, Lee and Silverio; and two sisters, Senaida Diaz and Eloisa Salas.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff, nurses and Chaplain at Heartland Hospice for the care that they delivered to our father during this time.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 North Church Street, Rockford 61103. A visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Sunday, June 23, in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park 61111. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019