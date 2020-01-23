|
Danielle Sims 1990—2020
Danielle LaShay Sims, of Loves Park, IL departed this earthly life January 8, 2020. She was born February 28, 1990 in Rockford the daughter of Marion and Dauphne Sims. Danielle was employed as a Para Professional for Harlem School District #122, serving at Harlem Middle School. She was a member of The Israel of God's Church Rockford, IL; where she would do announcements. Danielle graduated from Harlem High School class of 2008 and attended Rockford Valley College.
Danielle leaves to cherish many loving memories, her parents, Marion III and Dauphne; two sisters, Ronesia (Terrell) Miller and Marian Sims; nephew, Terrell "Ty" Miller and niece, Karrington Miller; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Deacon Robert and Melva Nanetta Bell and paternal grandparents, Marion Jr., and Hattie Mae Sims.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Israel Of God's Church 248 North Avenue; Sycamore, IL 60178. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020