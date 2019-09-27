|
|
Danny Ray Kerry 1947—2019
Danny Ray Kerry, born June 16, 1947, in Akron Ohio. Died September 22, 2019. Danny married Rita May Ewald on May, 28, 1971. Danny retired from Chrysler, Belvidere, IL July 31, 2001 after 34 years. He worked as an assembler, fireman (powerhouse) and then became a journeyman toolmaker. Grew up in Greenville Pennsylvania then served in the US Army and was then in Vietnam 1968 and 1969. Enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. Danny was a member of the East Rockford Pigeon Club and, Rockford Pigeon Club and the Birmingham Roller Club. Many years of racing pigeons and competing in competitions. Lifetime member of Vietnam 2 Now.
Survived by wife, Rita, daughter Heather (Travis) Lipford, daughter Danelle Kerry and son Mark (Jen) Kerry, Granddaughter Kirin Sue Lylee Lipford and Grandson Travis Ray Lipford, sister Mary Kathleen (Michael) Whyte, brother in law Gary (Bev) Ewald, brother in law Lyle Ewald (Spokane WA) and Sister in Law Arlene Stacy (Houston, TX), Peggy Lineman and many nieces and nephews and "adopted" Grandson Traye Webster.
Predeceased by all parents, brother Michael Gary Kerry and foster brother Martin Lineman.
Special Thanks to Vickie and Terry Brewer (Freeport, IL) and Traye Webster for all their helpful hands during this time. Peggy Countryman and family, Marilyn and Chuck Springer. Also thanks to staff of Madison Veterans Hospital, Madison Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin Madison Onocology Dept., Mercy Hospice and Home Instead.
Services will be 12 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S. Mulford Road Rockford, Illinois 61108. Visitation from 1-3 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the Fitzgerald's Mulford Chapel. Burial in Lawnridge Cemetery Rochelle, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to family. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019