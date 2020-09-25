Daren Sean Zons 1978—2020
Daren Sean Zons passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 with his loving mother by his side.
Daren is survived by his mother, Jane Zons, his sister Kristin (Chuck) Strauss, his brother Derek (Jaci) Zons, his nephew Karl (Angie) Reinke, his nieces Janelyn, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Alyssa, Hannah and his great nephew Javi Reinke. He is preceded in death by his father, KC Zons, his grandparents George (Lorraine) Mosinski and Kenneth (Edra) Zons.
Daren loved playing his video games, Star Wars movies, Harry Potter, swimming in pools, taking vacations, having breakfast every Saturday at his favorite restaurant "Ned's Diner", doughnuts, bagels, playing golf with his brother Derek, and making his sisters, Jaci and Kristin laugh with his silly faces, silly remarks, excellent karaoke skills and impromptu comedy acts while he was being recorded.... he was the funniest.
Daren was known for his love of superhero/villain T-shirts. He had quite the collection! His family enjoyed seeing which T-shirt he would pick for the day. Even though Daren admired and wore his superhero T-shirts, Daren has ALWAYS been the true superhero behind the shirt. He had many super powers, the ability to love genuinely was one of his strongest powers. Daren was humble, sweet, strong, kind, polite and hilarious... he could make everyone in a room laugh for hours, another great superhero power! He was so very much loved by his family and many others who were blessed enough to have known him. Daren acquired his kindness and genuine ability to love from his wonderful parents who raised him into the superhero he became throughout his life. Anyone wishing to honor Daren's life can make a donation to Gigi's Playhouse in Hoffman Estates in remembrance of Daren, so that other superheroes, ones just like Daren, can continue to have blessed opportunities for growth and development. Cremation rites have been accorded. To make a donation in honor of Daren's life please visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/hoffmanestates/
