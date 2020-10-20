1/1
Darla Jean Lovett
Darla Jean Lovett 1937—2020
Darla Jean Lovett, 82, of Seward, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor in Mount Morris. She was born December 8, 1937, in Rockford, the daughter of Kenneth Raymond and Lusetta Mae (King) Zimmerman Sr. She graduated from Winnebago High School in 1955. Darla married Ivan Lavere Lovett on October 27, 1956 in Rockford. Together they farmed in the surrounding area. In addition, Darla was a baker at the Winnebago Supervalu for several years.
She was an active member of Seward Congregational Church and its Women's Fellowship and was a 4-H leader while her children were growing up. She dearly loved her grandchildren and enjoyed the company of her black lab, Blacky, roller skating and square dancing with Ivan, reading, playing cards, dominoes and Nintendo, and had a special interest in covered bridges.
Darla is lovingly survived by her children, Duane (Elizabeth) Lovett of Seward; Brian (Betty) Lovett, of Winnebago, Kris (Pete) Little of Granby, CO; son-in-law, Craig Schweinler of Seward; grandchildren, Kathleen Lovett, Steven (Tiffany) Lovett, Kelly Little, Bernadette Johnson, Bridgette (Adam) Krug; great-grandchildren, Ariahna Lovett, Roman Lovett, Layni Lovett, Nova Krug; brother, Ken (Mary Ann) Zimmerman Jr. of Rockford; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Darla is predeceased by her parents; husband, Ivan Lovett; daughter, Lori "Babe" Lovett; brother and sister-in-law, William "Denny" and Judy Zimmerman.
Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, 184 S. Pecatonica Rd., Pecatonica with Pastor Joel Hicke of Seward Congregational Church officiating. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Please follow wearing a mask and social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
