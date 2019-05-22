|
|
Darla Triplett 1949—2019
Darla K. Triplett, 70, of Rockford died on May 21, 2019. Born on January 5, 1949 in Rockford daughter of George and Katie (Coyle) Carter. United in marriage to Steven Triplett on February 1, 1968. Darla was employed as Home Health Care Nurse. Survived by her children, Leon (Kimmy) Triplett, Steve Triplett, Lena Lane, Alvin (April) Triplett, Theodore (Renee) Triplett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; sister, Cheryl DiFede; brothers, George (Terry) Carter, Randy (Bonnie) Carter. Preceded in death by her parents, son, Francis Eugene Triplett; and husband. Visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. t0 3:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 1340 S. Alpine Rd. Rockford – at Colonial Village. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019