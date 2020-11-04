Darlene Betz 1940—2020

Darlene Betz, 80, of Leaf River and Byron IL, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her "Little House on the Prairie".

She was born on May 2, 1940 in Leaf River, IL the daughter of Ernest and Maxine (Zilliox) Helman.

She married Lyle Betz on April 28, 1966 in Leaf River, IL.

She cherished her relationship with her heavenly Father. She would often quote scripture and enjoyed sharing original songs that came to her while in prayer. She devoted her life to helping others. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her sons William J. Betz of Rockford, IL and Bob J. Betz of Leaf River, IL; grandchildren Jessica and Joshua of Pocahontas, Arkansas; great grandson Jameson; one brother Joe (Ellie) Helman of Freeport, IL; one sister Sandy (Gary) Allen of Ridott, IL; one brother-in-law Charlie Dilbeck of Oregon, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sisters Judy, Debbie, and Phyllis.

Graveside funeral ceremonies for Darlene will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lightsville, Cemetery, Leaf River, IL with Mark Maxted officiating. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store