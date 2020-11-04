1/
Darlene Betz
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Betz 1940—2020
Darlene Betz, 80, of Leaf River and Byron IL, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her "Little House on the Prairie".
She was born on May 2, 1940 in Leaf River, IL the daughter of Ernest and Maxine (Zilliox) Helman.
She married Lyle Betz on April 28, 1966 in Leaf River, IL.
She cherished her relationship with her heavenly Father. She would often quote scripture and enjoyed sharing original songs that came to her while in prayer. She devoted her life to helping others. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her sons William J. Betz of Rockford, IL and Bob J. Betz of Leaf River, IL; grandchildren Jessica and Joshua of Pocahontas, Arkansas; great grandson Jameson; one brother Joe (Ellie) Helman of Freeport, IL; one sister Sandy (Gary) Allen of Ridott, IL; one brother-in-law Charlie Dilbeck of Oregon, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sisters Judy, Debbie, and Phyllis.
Graveside funeral ceremonies for Darlene will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lightsville, Cemetery, Leaf River, IL with Mark Maxted officiating. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lightsville, Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved