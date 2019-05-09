Darlene Bicksler 1935—2019

Darlene Bicksler, 84, passed away, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. She was born February 17, 1935 in Belvidere, daughter of Arthur and Rose (Behling) Rhode. Darlene married her loving husband of 44 years, John Bicksler on April 3, 1955. She graduated from Belvidere High School in 1952 and worked at Midwest Bottle Caps for several years and assisted John in his flooring business. Darlene then became employed by Belvidere/Alpine Bank for 20 years loving her job and retiring as V.P. and Trust Officer. Early years brought her joy growing up on the farm, helping with 4-H, being a Brownie Leader and assisting at B.J.T. During her banking years she served on several boards, the latest being Parkside Manor. Darlene was a former member of Zonta Club., Jr. Women's Club, volunteered at St. Anthony and as an election judge. Her life revolved around her family. She and John loved to travel and they enjoyed each generation attending their sports activities and events. Darlene enjoyed the outdoors in her flower gardens and also the many summers with friends at Lake Mills. Immanuel of Belvidere was her lifetime church home and she was baptized on April 21, 1935, confirmed April 10, 1949 and was married there. She was a member of the Sanctuary staff and Ladies Guild for many years.

She is loved and missed by her devoted family, children: Kevin (Robin) Bicksler, Kim (Perrian) Bicksler, Kathy (Mark) Anderson, Kristine (Richard) Arwood; grandchildren, Jessica (Mark) Schobert, Neal (Britney) Anderson, Bradley (Lisa) Anderson, Matthew (Courtney) Arwood, Kyle (Tessa) Arwood, Arthur (Jennifer) Bicksler, Corina (Nicholas) Steiner, Savanna (Adam) Oertley, Seth (Mackenzie) Bicksler, Carianne (Andrew) Anderson, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; close friend and companion, Bob Moyer; brothers, Les Rhode, Dale (Marilyn) Rhode; sister-in-law, Joanne Rhode as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Wayne.

Thank you to the cancer center at OSF for all the wonderful caring staff.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday May 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL. A visitation will take place on 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, IL. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials to the family to establish a memorial later. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from May 9 to May 11, 2019