Darlene Brockman 1930—2020
Darlene Brockman, 90, of Belvidere, IL went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. She was born on March 9, 1930 in Belvidere, IL to Axel R. and Ethel (Fairgrieve) Larson. Darlene married the love of her life, Earl Brockman, on November 29, 1947 in Belvidere, IL. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Belvidere and first worked at Green Giant Cannery, then Immanuel Lutheran School, and finally, Belvidere Junior High School as a cook.
Darlene will be dearly missed by her sons, Rick (Joyce) Brockman and Paul (Kathy) Brockman; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Luanne and Russel; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Axel and Ethel; her husband, Earl; her daughters, Norma Jean Lee and Julie Ann Brockman; and brothers, Ralph, Vernon, and Norman; and sister, Linda.
Burial will be at Belvidere Cemetery. Memorial donations in Darlene's memory to the family. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.