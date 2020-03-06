|
Darlene Clark 1922—2020
Darlene Clark, 97, of Loves Park, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on June 26,1922 in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada to Charles and Pearl Medearis. Darlene was employed by P.A. Bergner Department Store as a supervisor, friend and mentor to many for 52 years. When we were growing up and mom was working a lot of hours, she still had time to give us her unconditional love and support. There must have been many times when she felt like she wasn't getting much of a return on her investments, meaning us. Still, she never gave up on us and she wouldn't let us give up on ourselves. She listened to our problems and gave her advice, when it was asked for. When we made wrong decisions, and believe me there were many of them, she picked us up, dusted us off and gave us the strength to go on. She never said "I told you so," Instead she said "The next time you'll know better." Mom was our best friend and confidante. We hope she realized how much we appreciated the sacrifices she made for us. Mom we love you!
Darlene graduated from Harlem High School and married her high school sweetheart, Paul Clark. He predeceased her in 1989. She was also predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Faye Young and Gail Fellows; two grandsons, Toby (Jill) Houston and Todd Houston; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
No services to be held. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020