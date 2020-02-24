|
Darlene Esmond 1914—2020
Darlene Elizabeth Behrens Esmond
Darlene E. (Behrens) Esmond, 105, passed away peacefully at Maple Crest Care Center in Belvidere on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Darlene was born July 17, 1914 in Big Foot, IL to Frederick W and Anna Elizabeth (Kerr) Behrens. She was a 1932 graduate of Harvard High School and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Harvard. On December 21, 1932 she was united in marriage to Raymond K. Esmond of Chemung and they celebrated 62 years of marriage together.
Darlene was a special lady and was known throughout her life by many as "mom" or "grandma". She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, reading and was a Green Bay Packer fan and often spoke of attending the "Ice Bowl".
She was loved and will be missed by her two devoted daughters, Carol A. Bell Aubrecht and Janice Rae Winterroth, both of Belvidere; grandchildren Steve (Patti) Bell of Waterford, WI, Julie (Larry) Fisher of Roselle, IL; David (Dorothy) Bell, Sharon (Dennis) Flanagan and Ron McFarlin, all of Belvidere; 13 great grandchildren, Robbie, Kirk (Sara), Jorden (Thad), Todd (Maureen), Tracy (Miguel), Eric (Melissa), Erin (James), Tyler (Karri), Brian, Drew (Sheila), Haley (Josh), Taylor and Courtney; 14 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son-in-laws Wayne Bell, Walter Aubrecht, and Fred Winterroth; grandchildren Kenneth Bell, Gayle McFarlin and Scott Winterroth, and her brother Louis (Mildred) Behrens.
A special thank you to the staff & residents at Maple Crest Care Center who became her extended family over the last 5 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Harvard or Special Olympics.
Visitation will be 10-12 noon Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 7100 Harvard Hills Rd, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
