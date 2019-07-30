Home

Darlene Anderson
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Darlene M. Anderson


1926 - 2019
Darlene M. Anderson Obituary
Darlene M. Anderson 1926—2019
Darlene M. Anderson, 93, of Belvidere, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 15, 1926 in Galena, IL, the daughter of Leland F. and Olga M. (Rittweger) Roberts. Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Rodney K. Anderson, on October 29, 1945. She was employed by Pierce Chemical Company, was named Corporate Secretary of Pierce Chemical in Rockford and Koch-Pierce in England. Darlene retired in 1981 as the V.P. of Administration and Finance. Darlene and Rodney moved to Sarasota, FL, in 1983, where she enjoyed playing bridge, golf and was in the Bell Choir at Siesta Key Chapel. She had a giving heart and enjoyed volunteering at the Rockford Rescue Mission, Burpee Museum and Discovery Center. Darlene was the matriarch of our family and she will truly be missed.
Darlene is loved by her sons, Robb (Sue) Anderson, and Scott (Janet) Anderson; sister, Jacquelyn Gabel; grandchildren, Clint (Jennifer) Anderson, Kristine (Joe) Sluis, Todd (Angie) Anderson, Christine (Matt Pryor) Kosirog, and Jessica (Cody) Alley; and 11 great-grandchildren and two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney in 1989.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army-Belvidere. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
