Darlene Sharon Dawn Bagwell 1935—2020
Darlene Sharon Dawn Bagwell 85, of Rockford, IL., passed away Sunday September 6th at Serenity Hospice, Oregon, IL. Darlene was born 26th of January 1935 to Morris and Mildred Hansey. Darlene is survived by daughters Lynn Gregersen (Roy) and Laurie Walt (Wil). Grandchildren Lacy Small (Brandon), Beth Johnson (Jason) and Ben Walt (Luke), and six great grandchildren. Darlene also had a sweet longtime companion Baby and the LaFranca family. Darlene is predeceased by Parents and sisters Margie, Peggy, Joyce, Gloria and daughter Lisa. Service will be postponed but when appropriate there will be a celebration of life. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com