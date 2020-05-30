Darnise A. Machen 1951—2020Darnise A. Machen, age 68, of Beloit died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born December 18, 1951 to the late Dean F. and Roine A. (Driscoll) Porter in Watertown, WI. Darnise graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1970. She married Thomas Machen on December 9th, 2010. Darnise loved to help people, she was a part of Beloit Hospice and a member of Central Christian Church. She loved to bake banana bread, her Green Bay Packers, and during the holidays loved the Festival of Lights and The FiresideShe is survived by her husband, Thomas Machen; her children, Dean "DJ" Maxted (Megan Maxted), and Derek Maxted; grandchildren; Stephanie Maxted, and Alissa Maxted (Chris); sister, Diane Shaw; and nieces and nephews, Jason Porter, Jeremy Shaw, Tim Shaw, and Denise Shaw.She was preceded in death by her parents Roine and Dean Porter; and her brothers; Dennis and Mike Porter.The family would like to thank the staff at UW Madison for their support.Darnise's Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME 1000 Inman Parkway with David Meding officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Machen family on our website.BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000