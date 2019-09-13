|
Darrell A. Lowe 1940—2019
Darrell A. Lowe, 79, Harrison, IL., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the home of his son, Jason Lowe and family, where he lived the last 3 years. He was born July 1, 1940 in his home in Spring Valley Corners to George and Hazel (Beyer) Lowe. He married Jean Hegge November 29, 1969 (later divorced). Darrell was employed at Camcar/Textron in Belvidere and Rockford. He enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his dog, Spanky. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence "Larry" of Beloit, WI; his two sons, Jason Lowe (Brandi) of Urbana, IL and Erik Lowe of Chicago, IL; and two grandchildren, Carter and Heather (Jason). He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends and family are invited to gather at the American Legion in Rockton (221 W. Main St., Rockton, IL 61072) at 12:00 noon for a luncheon on Saturday, September 21. Donations in honor of Darrell may be made to The (300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637) or Carle Hospice (1813 W. Kirby, Champaign, IL 61821), who lovingly took care of Darrell for the past 3 years. Please put "Darrell Lowe" in the note on the check.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019