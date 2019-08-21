Home

Darrell A. Malthe


1934 - 2019
Darrell A. Malthe Obituary
Darrell A. Malthe 1934—2019
Darrell A. Malthe, 85, of Loves Park passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Born May 6, 1934, in Hancock, WI, the son of Allie and Beatrice (Hall) Malthe. Married Barbara Cady in 1958; she passed away in 1974. Married Roberta Runnerstrom in 1975; she passed away in 2008. Employed by Sundstrand, retiring in 1985. Survivors include his daughters, Ann (Mark Cole) Smith and Penny (Glen) Runnerstrom; stepchildren, Debora (Michael) Seno, Laurie (Robert) Hood and Steven (Angie) Runnerstrom; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Leora) Malthe; sister, Ruth Johnson. Predeceased by 2 sons; and 1 sister.
Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, in the funeral home. Memorials to Brooke Road United Methodist Church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
