Darrell B. Ropp 1930—2019
STILLMAN VALLEY - Darrell B. Ropp, 88, longtime Stillman Valley resident, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Serenity Hospice and Home, Oregon. Born December 18, 1930 in Geneseo, IL, the son of Loren and Mary (Feaster) Ropp. On April 14, 1962 he married Karin Nelson. Darrell graduated from the University of Iowa and the University of Illinois and then taught math at Monroe Center High School, Stillman Valley High School and Junior High, Lincoln Junior High School (Rockford) and Rock Valley College. He received the Distinguished Life Member Award from the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM), of which he was a member. A longtime member of Valley Covenant Church, Stillman Valley, Darrell taught Bible classes and served in many leadership roles. He served as volunteer chaplain for Serenity Hospice and Home and for 28 years was the treasurer of the Village of Stillman Valley. Survived by his wife, Karin; sons: Paul (Janice) of Oswego, Daniel (Malia) of Chicago, David (Tessa-Jonne) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Karl (Wendy) of Holcomb; grandchildren: Matthew (Yi-ting), Timothy, Katherine, Theodore, Oliver, Georgina and also a grandchild to be born in February 2020; and brothers: Arlan of Cocoa, FL, Larry (Terry) of West Fork, AR and Bill (Brenda) of Berrien Springs, MI. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 3 in Kishwaukee Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Stillman Valley with Pastor Rick Lindholtz of Valley Evangelical Covenant Church, Stillman Valley officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00pm Friday in the (Kishwaukee Community) church. Private burial will be in Stillman Valley Cemetery. Memorials in Darrell's name may be made to Valley Evangelical Covenant Church, Rockford Rescue Mission or Serenity Hospice and Home. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Stillman Valley assisted the family with arrangements. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019