Darrell Duane Mooberry 1943—2019
Darrell Duane Mooberry, 75, of Byron, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1943 in Osceola, Iowa to Merryll and Darlene (Muselman) Mooberry. Duane was a carpenter by trade but his passion was sports, especially coaching softball and pitching. He also enjoyed classic cars and Nascar. Duane was a fun loving jokester who gave everyone a nickname. He loved his Pepsi with peanuts, working in his yard and sitting on his front porch.
Survivors include his daughters, Rachelle (Ben) Lo, Sharri (Jay) Moses, Meghan (Joe) Landi, Jenna (John) Kiernan; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Emmie, Henri, Joly, Benen, Ianthe, Archer, Halie, Connor, Logan, Rylea, Olivia and Charlotte; sister, Marilyn (Phil) Sears; two nephews and several cousins. Predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in The Red Brick Church, 207 W. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, Illinois 61084. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity or the Rockford Rescue Mission. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019