Darrell M. Forbes 1922—2019
Darrell M. Forbes, 96, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in his Rockford, IL home with his wife, Audrey, at his side on March 14, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1922 in Harris, Iowa, the son of Clayton and Elsie (Savonell) Forbes. When Darrell was two years old, his family relocated to a farm on Prairie Road near Rockford. He began his early education in Winnebago County Schools. In 1942, Darrell graduated from West High School. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served during WWII in the South Pacific as an Aviation Machinist Mate First Class. After the war, Darrell attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1950. On June 24, 1950, he married Audrey Franklin at Grace Methodist Church in Rockford. He then began a career at Greenlee Manufacturing in the Heavy Machinery Division that he truly enjoyed and was a dedicated 36-year employee, retiring as Sales Manager. Being a lifelong flying enthusiast, Darrell was one of the original organizers of the Rockford Civil Air Patrol Squadron and served as Commander in the 1960's. During his retirement years, Darrell enjoyed being an active volunteer at the Rockford Museum Center, Midway Village, Discovery Center and Tinker Swiss Cottage. He was a charter member of the Winnebago-Boone County Genealogical Society, and a member of the New England Historic Society. He and Audrey enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Canada, and many foreign countries which allowed him to explore and practice his interest in photography. Darrell enjoyed woodworking and woodcarving and spent many hours in his backyard workshop turning out many treasures for family and friends. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Darrell was loved and will be dearly missed by his surviving wife, Audrey; son, Scott M. (Laura) Forbes and their children, Brant and Audrey (great-granddaughter, Ellie) of Royal Palm Beach, FL; daughter, Susan Forbes (Jeffrey Frey) and their children, Sara and Jessica of Indianapolis, IN; son, Steven F. (Elaine) Forbes and their children, Peter and Elizabeth of Maple Grove, MN; brothers, Raymond (Joyce) and William (Florence); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Williams and Shirley Sherman. Audrey and the family are very grateful to Tuya, Jamie, and Bill for their care and support.
Memorial services to honor Darrell's life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Discovery Center Museum (Rockford). To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019