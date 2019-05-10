|
|
Darrell M. Forbes 1922—2019
Darrell M. Forbes, 96, passed away in his Rockford, IL home on March 14, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1922 in Harris, Iowa, the son of Clayton and Elsie (Savonell) Forbes. Survived by his wife, Audrey; son, Scott M. (Laura) Forbes; daughter, Susan Forbes (Jeffrey Frey); son, Steven F. (Elaine) Forbes; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond (Joyce) and William (Florence); and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services to honor Darrell's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford. Private burial in Willwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Discovery Center Museum (Rockford). To share a memory, send an online condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019