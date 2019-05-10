|
|
Darrell M. Forbes 1922—2019
Darrell M. Forbes, 96, devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away in his Rockford, IL home with his wife, Audrey, at his side on March 14, 2019.
Memorial services to honor Darrell's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford. A time of gathering will be held immediately following the service in the church. Private burial in Willwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Discovery Center Museum (Rockford). To share a memory, send an online condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019