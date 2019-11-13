Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Darrell Wayne Utech


1954 - 2019
Darrell Wayne Utech Obituary
Darrell Wayne Utech 1954—2019
Darrell Wayne Utech, 65, of Loves Park passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Born June 10, 1954 in Rockford to Wayne Ronald and Ruth Millicent (Ottens) Utech. Married Sheila Bucey on April 24, 1971 in Rockford. Retired as a plant manager from Sundstrand after more than 30 years of employment. Darrell was a member of Sundstrand State Club. He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially by the lake, working in the yard and was a car enthusiast. Most of all, Darrell enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Survivors include wife, Sheila Utech of Loves Park; children, Darrell Wayne Utech II of Loves Park, Stephanie (Matthew) Numrich of Phoenix, AZ, Nathan (Erica Jacobson) Utech of Roscoe; grandchildren, Alyssa Utech, Jack Numrich, Maxwell Numrich, Abigail Nijoka; brother, Martin (Maggie) Utech, twin sister, Michele (Chris) Wiencek; brother, Ted (Dala) Utech; sister, Dawn (Mike) Tracey; mother-in-law, Sally Bucey; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; and father-in-law, Clarence Bucey.
Celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
