Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
1938 - 2019
Darwin E. Johnson Obituary
Darwin E. Johnson 1938—2019
Darwin E. Johnson, 80, of Cherry Valley, passed away November 12, 2019 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Born December 6, 1938 in Rockford; the son of Gunnard Nils and Ethel (Kerrison) Johnson. He married Mary Ann Nelson on November 23, 1977 in Rockford.
A graduate of East High School; Darwin retired as Layout Draftsman from Twin Disc Inc. in 1992 after 37 years of employment.
An avid Green Bay Packers fan, he enjoyed making numerous friends while traveling the world with Mary Ann, bowling, fishing, boating and collecting electronics.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Mary Ann Johnson; children, Michael (Kelly) Johnson, Gordon (Katie) Johnson, Robert Blahnik, Lynn Crosby, Julie (John) Blahnik-Spotts and Russell Blahnik; sister, Beverly (Ken) Larson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Keith, Don, Raymond, Robert and David Johnson; sisters, Patricia Johnson, Jean Holms and Joan Erickson.
Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
